LA Clippers spoil Lakers’ party with season-opening win

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers

Defending NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers fell to city rivals the Clippers 116-109 in their season opener.

LeBron James and the Lakers received their championship rings on Tuesday night after defeating the Miami Heat in last season’s NBA Finals and found themselves down 39-19 after the first quarter before bouncing back in the second.

Paul George contributed 26 points in the second half and 33 on the night – including making 13 of 18 attempts from the field – while Kawhi Leonard added 26 for the Clippers.

James was the top scorer for the Lakers on 22, while Anthony Davis added 18.

The night’s other game saw the Brooklyn Nets sweep past the Golden State Warriors 125-99, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on form.

Durant scored 22 points in his first game since sustaining an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals while playing for the Warriors, while Irving scored 26 and Caris LeVert 20 off the bench.