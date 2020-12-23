Carabao Cup semi-final draw produces Manchester derby

Raheem Sterling in action at Old Trafford

Holders Manchester City will face arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup while Tottenham will host Championship side Brentford.

City, who are bidding to win the trophy for a fourth year in succession and a sixth time in eight years, were drawn to play away in what will be a one-legged last-four tie on January 5 or 6.

The Manchester derby is a repeat of last year’s two-legged semi-final, in which City prevailed on aggregate despite losing the second match. Pep Guardiola’s side went on to beat Aston Villa in the final.

Manchester United v Manchester City

Tottenham v Brentford

City booked their last-four place with a 4-1 victory over Arsenal on Tuesday while United, who are chasing a sixth triumph in the competition, joined them by scoring twice late on to beat Everton 2-0 on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, who are bidding to win the cup for the first time since 2008, went through with a 3-1 victory at Stoke, also on Wednesday.