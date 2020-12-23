Arsenal entering ‘crucial moment’ as speculation over Arteta’s future continues

Mikel Arteta looking disappointed

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal are entering “a crucial moment” as speculation over his future continues following yet another defeat.

The Gunners were roundly beaten 4-1 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Having made eight changes for the match, Arteta saw his former club ease into the last four as Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte all scored on their recalls to the City side.

Alexandre Lacazette had equalised against the run of play but other selections back-fired as Gabriel Martinelli hobbled off injured on his first start in over nine months and second-choice goalkeeper Alex Runarsson endured a night to forget.

A knee injury had kept Martinelli sidelined but – despite limping out of the game moments after the second-half began, following an earlier challenge from City goalkeeper Zack Steffen – the Brazilian is only expected to miss a few days.

Arsenal are now without a domestic win since a 1-0 victory at Manchester United on November 1 and sit 15th in the Premier League table heading into a Boxing Day London derby at home to Chelsea.

Feeling fine and ready to go again

Games against Brighton, West Brom and Newcastle then follow and Arteta knows it is time for him and his players to address the alarming slide in results.

“Things have to turn around,” he told Arsenal Media. “This is a crucial moment for us in the season and we have to do it this week.

“I’m really feeling for the players, and obviously for our fans because something is happening every game for different reasons. But we need results.

“Obviously the two goals that we conceded (against Manchester City) put the game into a really difficult situation.

"Things have to turn around. This is a crucial moment for us in the season and we have to do it this week."

“The first one was a really soft one really early in the game. That obviously gives us the worst possible scenario in the situation we are in, a real test.

“The team reacted really well and after that we kept trying, we scored a really good goal.

“We started to be on top of the game for 25 minutes after that, I think we were the better team. Then in the best moment of the game, we conceded another soft goal.”

City boss Pep Guardiola leapt to the defence of Arteta – his former assistant – after inflicting another defeat on his fellow Spaniard.

All the best bits from our excellent performance at the Emirates!

The win takes Guardiola’s men into the semi-finals as they look to lift the Carabao Cup for the fourth season in a row.

“One step at a time, please,” Guardiola replied when asked about retaining the trophy once again.

“I don’t know where we will be in April. Now it is Newcastle and Everton, just two days difference.