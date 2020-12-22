Newcastle-Leicester called off following coronavirus outbreak at Tigers

Newcastle game against Leicester at Kingston Park has been called off

Newcastle’s home Gallagher Premiership match against Leicester on Boxing Day has been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Tigers.

Although only a small number of positives have been returned following Monday’s round of testing, the need for a large section of Leicester’s squad to self-isolate because of contact tracing means the game cannot go ahead.

A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points from the round four fixture.

?Premiership Rugby can confirm that Leicester Tigers' Gallagher Premiership Rugby match against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday has been called off. More below⬇️ https://t.co/90U8KjrmJ3 — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) December 22, 2020

Under new regulations brought in for the 2020-21 season, the decision will be made according to responsibility for the cancellation rather than fault, so two points will be awarded to the team that was responsible and four points to the team that was not.

“Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Leicester and Newcastle and we will give the clubs any support they need,” a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

The news comes after four of last weekend’s 10 Champions Cup games were cancelled because of coronavirus.

✍️ SIGNING! ?? Newcastle Falcons have completed the signings of Argentina flanker Santiago Grondona and Argentina 7s wing Mateo Carreras from Jaguares until the end of the current season https://t.co/xiuS7ztpRt pic.twitter.com/JNea5MhCzE — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) December 22, 2020

Newcastle had earlier announced the signings of Santiago Grondona and Mateo Carreras from the Jaguares until the end of the season.

Grondona, 22, made his debut for Argentina in the historic victory over New Zealand last month, while Carreras is a wing for the Pumas’ sevens side.