Sky Sports to provide £3million funding for Kick It Out over next three years

Sky Sports has announced it will provide £3million in funding to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out over the next three years.

The deal will see Sky become Kick It Out’s media partner, with the financial commitment described as “a mix of cash and value in kind support”.

The broadcaster will work with Kick It Out on education initiatives and methods of reporting discrimination both online and at matches.

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Sky on board as the first new strategic partner, as part of our new vision to be a galvanising hub for inclusive change in football.

“We share the same ambition to bring football together and make it a game where everyone feels that they belong. This is an enormously exciting partnership. We look forward to working together to deliver real change in the game we all love.”

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: “Our view at Sky is that there is absolutely no place for any kind of discrimination or racism in sport.