Seahawks book playoff spot with win over Washington

The Seattle Seahawks held on to beat a surging Washington 20-15 to clinch a playoff spot in the NFL on Sunday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a commanding 20-3 lead at three-quarter time. He threw 10 yards for a Jacob Hollister touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards to score, and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was picked off twice in a comprehensive domination of the home side.

Haskins led a late comeback in a 12-point last quarter, including a touchdown to JD McKissic, but Washington could not do enough to extend their four-game win streak as Seattle made the playoffs for the 14th time in 18 seasons.

The New England Patriots’ run of 11 straight playoff seasons was brought to a halt, however, through a 22-12 loss at the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran Matt Breida and undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed combined for 208 yards rushing, Ahmed becoming Miami’s first 100-yard rusher since 2018 in totalling 122 yards.

New England led 6-0 at half-time through a JC Jackson touchdown but Miami surged in a 22-6 second half featuring two TDs to Tua Tagovailoa and one to Ahmed to complete a win which bolsters their wild card chances.

The Patriots will finish with a 50% or less winning record for the first time since 2000, when they drafted quarterback Tom Brady, and have fallen one season short of matching the Dallas Cowboys’ record of 20 straight winning campaigns.

Brady, meanwhile, twice rallied his new side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, back from 17-point deficits as they won 31-27 at the Atlanta Falcons to stay in contention for their first playoffs since 2007.

The home side raced out to a 17-0 lead at half-time, Brady inspired a touchdown with the first possession of the second half for 17-7, but the Falcons hit back again with a TD to Hayden Hurst from seven yards to make it 24-7.

But the 43-year-old Brady then led the comeback, throwing for touchdowns to Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette to make it 24-21 at three-quarter time, then Antonio Brown in the end zone late which lifted Tampa from 27-24 down to the victory.

The effort brought back memories of Brady’s effort to lead the Patriots back from a 25-point deficit against the Falcons to snatch the 2017 Super Bowl.

In other games, The Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 32-29 win at the New Orleans Saints, the Arizona Cardinals beat the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 33-26, the New York Jets edged past the LA Rams 23-20, and the Indianapolis Colts beat the visiting Houston Texans 27-20.