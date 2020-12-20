Manchester United Women march on with WSL rout of Bristol City

Manchester United consolidated their lead in the WSL

Leah Galton and Tobin Heath both scored twice as Manchester United stayed top of the Women’s Super League with a 6-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

Galton fired a stunning opener into the top corner but it took until injury time at the end of the first half for United to extend their lead through Millie Turner.

The visitors fell away in the second half with Jess Sigsworth making it 3-0 before Galton completed her double with another fine finish.

Jess Sigsworth, left, starred in Manchester United’s win over Bristol City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ebony Salmon pulled a goal back for the visitors after catching United keeper Mary Earps out of position, but Heath added a late double as United kept their unbeaten start intact.

Arsenal capitalised on a lightning start as moved up to second after easing to a 4-0 win over Everton.

Jordan Nobbs opened the scoring after just four minutes and six minutes later Caitlin Foord converted a Jill Roord cross to make it 2-0.

Jen Beattie made it 3-0 on the hour mark and Beth Mead finished off a counter-attack with a curling strike to complete the scoring on 62 minutes.

Jen Beattie, front, centre, scored Arsenal’s third in a 4-0 win over Everton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jess Fishlock scored twice and set up another as Reading marched to a 3-1 win at Brighton.

Fishlock’s early opener was cancelled out when Inessa Kaagman converted from the penalty spot after a foul by Deanna Cooper.