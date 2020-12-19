Where can supporters still attend live sports events from today?

Brighton fans in the stands before a Premier League match at the Amex

The Government reviewed the regionalised tier system to combat the spread of coronavirus on Thursday, reducing the number of outdoor sports venues which can admit up to 2,000 spectators from today.

The vast majority of venues are in tier two of coronavirus restrictions and can welcome up to 2,000 fans, with Hereford racecourse among the exclusive few able to have up to 4,000 in tier one.

Here, the PA news agency looks at which venues will still be able to admit fans, or have just been given permission to.

Premier League

Liverpool fans have been allowed into Anfield in recent weeks (Jon Super/PA)

Brighton

Everton

Liverpool

Southampton

Championship

Bournemouth

Bristol City (moved down from tier three on Thursday)

Norwich

League One

Ipswich fans can continue to watch their team at Portman Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bristol Rovers (moved down from tier three on Thursday)

Crewe

Gillingham

Ipswich

Northampton

Oxford

Plymouth

Shrewsbury

Swindon

League Two

PA graphic

Barrow

Cambridge

Carlisle

Cheltenham

Crawley

Exeter

Forest Green

Harrogate

Tranmere

Women’s Super League

Brighton

Bristol City (play home games in Bath which has remained in tier two)

Everton

Gallagher Premiership rugby

Exeter can still welcome supporters (David Davies/PA)

Bath

Bristol (moved down from tier three on Thursday)

Exeter

Gloucester

Northampton

Worcester

Horse Racing

Cheltenham is on the list of race courses able to welcome spectators (Alan Crowhurst/PA)