On This Day 2009: Mark Hughes sacked by Man City and replaced by Roberto Mancini

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Sunderland – City of Manchester Stadium

Mark Hughes paid the price for a run of two wins in 11 games as he was sacked as Manchester City manager and immediately replaced by Roberto Mancini.

City owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak had become increasingly convinced that Hughes was not the man to steer the club into the top four despite a summer transfer outlay of £120 million.

Nevertheless, Hughes was axed with the club sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table – a position the owners had previously indicated would be an adequate return for the campaign.

Mark Hughes failed to win the support of City’s owners (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hughes had brought in Emmanuel Adebayor and Kolo Toure for a combined fee of £40 million, but neither impressed while the form of Robinho also remained a constant concern.

Speculation had been mounting that Hughes was set to be replaced by Mancini, and City’s senior players were informed of the decision minutes after an entertaining 4-3 win over Sunderland.

The appearance of Mancini at Eastlands had fuelled suggestions that Hughes’ 18-month reign was about to come to an end, and he seemed resigned to his fate as he watched Roque Santa Cruz seal three points against the Black Cats.

Mark Hughes was immediately replaced by Roberto Mancini (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 45-year-old Mancini guided Inter Milan to three successive Serie A titles from 2006, and Khaldoon said in a statement: “Roberto is a hugely experienced manager with a proven track record of winning trophies and championships.”

With Brian Kidd as his number two, Mancini would ultimately enhance his reputation by leading City to a dramatic Premier League title win in 2012, after a dramatic final-day win over Queen’s Park Rangers.