Liverpool secure Christmas number one after thrashing Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring a goal at Crystal Palace

Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park to secure top spot in the Premier League for Christmas.

Takumi Minamino put the Reds in front after three minutes, before Sadio Mane soon added a second and Roberto Firmino finished off a slick counter-attack just ahead of half-time.

Captain Jordan Henderson curled in a fourth for the dominant visitors seven minutes in the second half and Firmino grabbed his second just after the hour.

Merry Christmas Reds ?? pic.twitter.com/nehT4Y8nJH — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 19, 2020

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score twice in the last 10 minutes as the champions wrapped up a convincing victory and set down a marker to their title rivals, moving six points clear of Tottenham.

Manchester City won 1-0 at Southampton to climb to fifth.

Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock after 16 minutes when he converted a low cross from Kevin de Bruyne.

Raheem Sterling fired Manchester City in front at St Mary’s Stadium (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Saints, who had put themselves up to third in the table on the back of just one defeat from 11 games, saw striker Danny Ings, just back from a knee injury, forced off before the break.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men felt they should have been awarded a penalty on the hour when the ball appeared to spin up onto Sterling’s arm, but referee Mike Dean waved away appeals which were also rejected by VAR.