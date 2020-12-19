Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation donate defibrillator to Marine to mark Spurs tie

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, founded by Charlie Edinburgh, will donate automated external defibrillators to Marine, Newport and the Essex Community First Aid Events group

Non-league club Marine will be donated an automated external defibrillator by the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation around the time of their FA Cup clash with Tottenham in January.

The foundation was set up by Charlie Edinburgh, son of the late Justin Edinburgh, who died in June 2019 of a cardiac arrest months after he guided Leyton Orient to the National League title.

Edinburgh won the FA Cup during his decade at Tottenham and the start of the club’s campaign in the competition will be marked by the JE3 Foundation continuing their efforts to campaign for “Justin’s law” – a legislation ensuring defibrillators are in all health and sports facilities in the UK.

Marine safety officer Peter McCormack said: “We look forward to receiving this very generous donation and the provision of training in its use.

“This offer of kindness demonstrates the bond between Justin, Tottenham and the FA Cup whilst showcasing our new formed relationship, which will be a real long-term legacy of this great occasion in our club’s history when we take on Tottenham Hotspur next month.”

Sky Bet League Two side Newport, another club where Edinburgh had managerial success, have also become a recipient of an automated external defibrillator alongside the Essex Community First Aid Events.

Charlie Edinburgh recently presented Newport manager Michael Flynn and captain Joss Labadie with an automated external defibrillator on behalf of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation

In June Billericay Town, Leyton Orient Supporters’ Club and Essensuals in Billericay were donated automated external defibrillators by the JE3 Foundation.