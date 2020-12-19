Jack Lisowski holds off Mark Selby to secure spot in World Grand Prix final

Snooker player Jack Lisowski in action

Jack Lisowski pulled off an unexpected 6-4 win over Mark Selby to book his place in the final of the World Grand Prix against Judd Trump.

Lisowski had opened up a 5-1 lead following a run of half-century breaks and a clearance of 110 to appear on course for a comfortable victory.

However, Selby, winner of last week’s Scottish Open, rallied as a break of 143 in frame seven, the highest of the tournament so far, sparked a comeback.

Jack Lisowski has beaten Mark Selby! A 78 break seals a 6-4 win #SnookerOutOfThisWorld pic.twitter.com/vIcINNg9M4 — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 19, 2020

The world number four then built momentum of his own to edge the next two frames and cut the deficit back to 5-4.

Selby then seemed on course to level the match following a clearance of 52, but could not wrap up the frame as he over-cut a red when using the spider rest.