Cristiano Ronaldo misses second-half penalty as Juventus draw with Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a second-half penalty as Juventus were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw by Atalanta.

The Portugal skipper saw his 61st-minute spot-kick saved by Pierluigi Gollini in Turin, four minutes after Federico Chiesa’s opener for the home side had been cancelled out by Remo Freuler.

Leaders AC Milan had to make do with a point from a 2-2 draw at struggling Genoa, who led twice thanks to Mattia Destro’s double.

Not the result we wanted, but now it's time to recover well and focus on the next game! ?️??? #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/InODwc3ANw — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 16, 2020

Davide Calabria and Pierre Kalulu ensured the visitors left with something to show for their efforts.

City rivals Inter climbed to within a point with Romelu Lukaku’s penalty securing a 1-0 win over Napoli, who had Lorenzo Insigne sent off for disputing the decision.

Sassuolo could only draw 1-1 at Fiorentina, who levelled through Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty after Hamed Junior Traore’s early strike, while Sampdoria survived a late fightback at Verona to win 2-1 courtesy of Mattia Zaccagni’s spot-kick.

M’Bala Nzola’s brace was only enough to secure a point for Spezia after Nicolas Dominguez and Musa Barrow handed Bologna a 2-2 draw, while Cagliari’s trip to Parma ended goalless.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong celebrates with team-mates after scoring the winner against Real Sociedad (Joan Monfort/AP/PA)

In Spain, Frenkie De Jong toppled Real Sociedad from LaLiga’s summit as Barcelona came from behind to win 2-1 at the Nou Camp.

Willian Jose had drawn first blood for the visitors but Jordi Alba levelled before De Jong pounced two minutes before the break, sending Atletico Madrid into first place on goal difference without kicking a ball.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen confirmed their place at the top of the table with a comfortable 4-0 win at Cologne after Mitchell Weiser, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz found the target.

Robert Lewandowski scored either side of half-time as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 2-1.

The Poland international’s header in first-half stoppage time – his 250th Bundesliga goal – and a right-foot drive five minutes after the break overhauled Maximilian Philipp’s fifth-minute opener to clinch their first league win in three attempts.

Yussuf Poulsen fired RB Leipzig to a 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim to leave his side locked together with second-placed Bayern a point behind the leaders, while Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored the only goal as Augsburg won for the first time in six league games at Arminia Bielefeld.

Roland Sallai’s second-half double was enough to seal back-to-back victories for Freiburg as they won 2-0 at bottom-of-the-table Schalke.

Ligue 1 leaders Lille left it late to make sure of a 2-0 win at bottom-of-the table Dijon.

Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Paris St Germain team-mate Moise Kean (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

They led after just 19 minutes through Yusuf Yazici’s strike, but the points were not safe until substitute Timothy Weah struck three minutes into stoppage time.

Ten-man Brest denied Lyon at the death on an eventful evening at the Stade des Lumieres.

Memphis Depay’s penalty and Maxwel Cornet’s 81st-minute goal looked to have handed the the home side the points, but the visitors, who had taken the lead through Anthony Lopes’ own goal and then had Paul Lasne sent off, equalised in injury time from Romaine Faivre’s penalty.

Kylian Mbappe also scored from the spot as Paris St Germain leapfrogged Lyon into second place with a 2-0 win over Lorient, who had Andreaw Gravillon dismissed, with Moise Kean also finding the net.

⏱️90+4' FULL-TIME in Brittany. A narrow defeat for the ten-men visitors.#SRFCOM | 2⃣ – 1⃣ | ⚪️? pic.twitter.com/Zg58JSiu0H — Olympique de Marseille ?? ?? (@OM_English) December 16, 2020

Marseille, however, faltered in their pursuit of the pace-setters when they lost 2-1 at Rennes despite Pape Gueye, who was later sent off, putting them in front before Hamari Traore and Adrien Hunou turned the game on its head.

Aaron Leya Iseka’s 50th-minute penalty and a second goal from Habib Maiga handed Metz a surprise 2-0 win at in-form Montpellier, and Strasbourg were similarly indebted to Habib Diallo and Ludovic Ajorque for their win by the same score at Angers.

Monaco also paid the price for an early red card as they went down 3-0 at home to Lens after Axel Disasi was dismissed, with Issiaga Sylla, Simon Banza and Gael Kakuta doing the damage.

Yvan Neyou was St Etienne’s match-winner at Bordeaux, scoring 15 minutes from time to seal a 2-1 victory.

Le Gym are back to winning ways ? At 10 against 11, Adrian Ursea's side picked up 3 precious points at @nimesolympique. What a good feeling! ??⚫️#NOOGCN #OGCNice #IssaNissa pic.twitter.com/I7SmrLA0On — OGC Nice ???? (@ogcnice_eng) December 16, 2020

Dan Ndoye and Alexis Claude Maurice both struck at the death as Nice won 2-0 at Nimes despite Morgan Schneiderlin’s 56th-minute dismissal for two bookable offences.

Lowly Reims tasted victory for the first time in six games after surviving a late fightback to beat Nantes 3-2.