Sam Allardyce rides to the rescue for West Brom – a look at his track record

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce celebrates after keeping them up

Sam Allardyce has returned to management with West Brom following the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

Bilic was dismissed by Albion on Tuesday with the club lying second bottom of the Premier League on seven points, having won only once in 13 matches this term.

Here, the PA news agency looks at previous occasions when Allardyce has been brought in by a club to perform a rescue act.

Blackburn

Blackburn fans show their support for Sam Allardyce (Dave Thompson

After a lengthy and successful spell with Bolton and a briefer and less happy stint at Newcastle, Allardyce was appointed as Blackburn boss in December 2008, succeeding Paul Ince. At that point Rovers were 19th in the top flight – they finished the season 15th, seven points clear of the relegation zone, and Allardyce subsequently guided them to 10th a year later before being dismissed in December 2010 by the club’s new owners.

West Ham

Allardyce, centre, celebrates with the trophy as his West Ham team gain promotion to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

The Hammers had just been relegated from the Premier League when Allardyce replaced Avram Grant in the summer of 2011. He oversaw an immediate return to the big time, via the Championship play-offs, and finishes of 10th, 13th and 12th followed. He parted company with the club in May 2015 – with Bilic then coming in to succeed him.

Sunderland

Allardyce enjoyed a crucial win against Everton as Sunderland narrowly survived in 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Allardyce took charge at the Stadium Light, following the departure of Dick Advocaat, in October 2015 with the Black Cats sat 19th in the Premier League table. Their eventual position that term was 17th, with survival secured via a 3-0 win over Everton in their penultimate game of the campaign, part of a run of 14 matches which featured only two defeats. Allardyce left in the summer to become England manager.

Crystal Palace

Allardyce applauds the Crystal Palace fans on a lap of appreciation at Selhurst Park (Paul Harding/PA)

Having stepped down after only one game as England boss following a newspaper sting, Allardyce was back in club management in December 2016 as he assumed the hotseat at Crystal Palace, who had sacked Alan Pardew the previous day. Seventeenth in the Premier League at that point, the Eagles ended up 14th and Allardyce opted to depart soon after the season finished.

Everton

Time ran out for Allardyce at Everton (Nigel French/PA)