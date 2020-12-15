Formula One great Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital

Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams has been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition, the Williams Formula One team have announced.

The 78-year-old established the team in 1977 and it went on to win nine Constructors’ Championships, the most recent in 1997.

A statement read: “Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

Everyone at the team sends their best to Sir Frank and wishes him a speedy recovery.

“Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.

“We will ask you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course.”

Williams has used a wheelchair since being injured in a car accident in France in 1986.