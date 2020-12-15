Danny Cipriani announces he is leaving Gloucester with ‘mixed emotions’

Danny Cipriani has announced he is leaving Gloucester.

Danny Cipriani has announced that is leaving Gallagher Premiership club Gloucester.

The England international fly-half joined Gloucester in 2018, but he has not played for them this season.

“After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester,” Cipriani said on his official Twitter account.

Cipriani continued: “I have mixed emotions about it.

After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester. I have mixed emotions about it. I am sad to leave a great club, but I’m excited for the challenges I have ahead. I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with every one ? pic.twitter.com/wAstWaTr14 — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) December 15, 2020

“I am sad to leave a great club, but I’m excited for the challenges I have ahead.

“I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with every one.”

Cipriani, 33, switched from Wasps to Gloucester in 2018, the year in which he won the last of his 16 England caps.