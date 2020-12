Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua grabbed the headlines with his devastating ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev while a lacklustre Manchester derby failed to deliver any knockout punches.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen was triumphant in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Exeter launched their defence of the Heineken Champions Cup with a thumping win over Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.

An empty Old Trafford played host to a disappointing goalless draw between Manchester United and Manchester City (Paul Ellis/PA)

Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev traded heavyweight blows at the Wembley Arena (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Max Verstappen led from start to finish in Abu Dhabi (Hamad Mohammed/AP)

Granit Xhaka earned himself a red card for grabbing Burnley’s Ashley Westwood round the throat in a match which Arsenal went on to lose 1-0 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Stuart Hogg scored against his former club as Exeter ran riot against Glasgow (David Davies/PA)

Leaders Rangers retained their 13-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership thanks to Connor Goldson’s winner at Dundee United (Alan Harvey/PA)

Manchester United stayed three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with victory over Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)

World champion Lewis Hamilton returned for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after recovering from coronavirus (Giuseppe Cacace/AP)

Dean Smith celebrated 500 games in management as his Aston Villa side won at Wolves (Rui Vieira/PA)

Bristol’s return to top-flight European rugby ended in defeat to Clermont Auvergne (Adam Davy/PA)