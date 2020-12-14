Slaven Bilic: Strange results give West Brom hope of Manchester City upset

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace – Premier League – The Hawthorns

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic insists his struggling side can stun Manchester City.

Albion go to the Etihad on Tuesday night sitting second from bottom in the table with just one win in the Premier League.

They lost 2-1 at Newcastle on Saturday to increase the pressure on Bilic as they slipped three points from the safety line.

The Baggies have also conceded the most goals in the top flight this season – 25 – but Bilic believes this term’s bizarre nature can give them confidence.

He said: “This season we have seen some strange results, which gives us hope. Who counted Fulham would get a point – not to mention they deserved a point – against Liverpool, or Burnley would beat Arsenal?

“There is always a chance. You have to count on a bit of luck, but even luck won’t help you if you don’t give your best. No matter what, you have to do your part.

“You’re counting on them not having a great day and being sloppy. We’re in more or less every game. No-one is having an easy game, but we have to turn those performances into results.

“We are disappointed and frustrated but the guys know we’ve played some good football and we can enter every game with a chance – smaller or bigger – to get something. We have to stay positive and have to believe.

“We have already played against Chelsea. We were 3-0 up at half-time and that is what can happen in football, but it’s not going to happen if you’re not going to force it.

“You’re always looking for something, even if that something is confidence. We lost against Spurs and we came out frustrated we didn’t get a point, but we gained a little bit of confidence.”

Matheus Pereira is banned while Kyle Bartley (calf), Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (arm) are also out.

Charlie Austin has forced his way back into the squad in Robson-Kanu’s absence and made his first top-fight appearance of the season on Saturday.

The striker almost joined Derby in the summer, but Bilic has welcomed his return.

He added: “In the last few weeks you noticed he is on fire in training and something opened with Hal reinjuring his wrist.