Liverpool drawn to face RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

We will take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the #UCL Round of 16! ⚽️

????? ???? ???? ?????

The away leg will take place on one of 16/17/23/24 February.

The second leg at the Etihad Stadium will be played on one of 9/10/16/17 March.

? #ManCity pic.twitter.com/EHSbsylDmv

— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 14, 2020