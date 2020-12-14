Gerard Houllier tributes and a stunning BBL catch – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14.
Football
Tributes were paid to former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier.
Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured.
Day 14 of the Adkins calendar.
Charlie Adam was happy with that!
Cricket
Ben Stokes thanked everyone for their condolences following his father’s death.
It looks like David Lloyd might have landed himself a new role.
Some happy news for Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie.
KP started the week in style.
What a catch!
Rugby Union
Freddie Burns spread the word on English delicacies in Japan.
Darts
Christmas is almost here!