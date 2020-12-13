On This Day in 2010 – Blackburn sack Sam Allardyce as Rovers decline begins

The 1995 champions have since fallen as far as League One under owners Venky’s before recovering to reach the second tier.

Sam Allardyce during his stint as Blackburn manager
Blackburn sacked manager Sam Allardyce on this day in 2010, sparking a decade of decline under new owners Venky’s.

Allardyce’s final match in charge proved to be a 2-1 defeat to his former club Bolton, leaving Rovers 13th in the Premier League.

Venky’s insisted the move was “part of our wider plans and ambitions for the club” but the new owners’ subsequent stewardship continues to leave many Blackburn fans deflated even now.

Blackburn fans show their support for Sam Allardyce (Dave Thompson/PA)

Allardyce declared himself “very shocked and disappointed” in a statement released through the League Managers Association, with players also revealing their surprise.

Steve Kean replaced Allardyce, initially on an interim basis but eventually permanently.

Blackburn’s 11 years in the Premier League came to an end in May 2012 and Rovers dropped into League One in 2017 but are now back in the Championship.

Allardyce moved on to further managerial posts with West Ham, Sunderland, England, Crystal Palace and Everton.

