On This Day in 2012: League Two Bradford knock Arsenal out of League Cup

Bradford's players celebrate after knocking Arsenal out of the League Cup on this day in 2012

Arsenal suffered humiliation in the League Cup on this day in 2012 as they lost on penalties to League Two side Bradford after a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade.

Bradford went on to beat another top-flight side, Aston Villa, in a two-legged semi-final before losing to Swansea in the final.

The PA news agency followed Bradford’s giant-killing run to Wembley and provided this report of that unforgettable victory against Arsene Wenger’s side.

Bradford goalkeeper Matt Duke is mobbed by his team-mates after the penalty shoot-out (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Arsenal suffered an embarrassment of epic proportions as they lost on penalties to a battling Bradford side whose achievement should rank among football’s all-time giant-killing feats.

Phil Parkinson’s League Two players did not just beat Arsenal in this Capital One Cup quarter-final, for much of this match they outplayed Arsene Wenger’s woeful Gunners to reach a first ever semi-final.

The spot-kick specialists won their ninth successive penalty shoot-out 3-2 after Thomas Vermaelen struck the post.

The Arsenal skipper had earlier appeared to rescue the Gunners with a header three minutes from normal time to cancel out Garry Thompson’s first-half volley.

A sell-out crowd of 23,971 witnessed a memorable night at Valley Parade (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

But keeper Matt Duke defied the Premier League side to send the tie to a shoot-out – and glory for Bradford in front of a 23,971 sell-out crowd, the club’s biggest since 1960.

The defeat in sub-zero temperatures, and another failure in Arsenal’s seven-year quest for silverware, will chill the veins of Wenger as he contemplates the season so far.