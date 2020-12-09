The key questions as Anthony Joshua returns to the ring against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua, left, and Kubrat Pulev were originally set to clash in Cardiff three years ago

Anthony Joshua is back on home soil and preparing for his first fight in the UK for over two years when he takes on Kubrat Pulev at Wembley’s SSE Arena on Saturday.

The Bulgarian is the IBF mandatory challenger to the heavyweight champion and will finally get the chance to face the Londoner after two previous attempts failed.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key issues ahead of Joshua’s return to the ring.

What is on the line?

Anthony Joshua won back his belts with victory against Andy Ruiz Jr in the Clash on the Dunes (Nick Potts/PA)

A dominant display from the 31-year-old against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last year saw him win back his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. Victory on points ensured Joshua was again at the top and in line for a showdown with long-term rival Tyson Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title. The 2012 Olympic gold medallist will take nothing for granted at the SSE Arena after Ruiz Jr stunned him 18 months ago to win in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden. And with success over Pulev, as is predicted, Joshua will ensure he stays on track for a huge fight next year.

How sharp will the heavyweights be?

While both boxers have had plenty of time to prepare, ring rustiness could be a problem, especially for Pulev. Now aged 39, the Sofia-born fighter has only lost once in his professional career to Wladimir Klitschko but has been through plenty of scraps and yet the last time he fought was November 9, 2019 against Rydell Booker. Both the Cobra and Joshua had been set to clash in June at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but saw those plans scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time heavyweight champion Joshua went this long between fights, he lost to Ruiz Jr in New York. He will be determined to show no signs of the sluggishness he displayed on that shock night last year.

Who will be there?

Sold out ? We look forward to seeing the 1,000 of you next week for #JoshuaPulev ? Please note – Tickets cannot be resold as the original named ticket holder is only permitted for entry. — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 4, 2020

A crowd of 1,000 will be able to attend the Matchroom show after the government relaxed lockdown restrictions last week and placed London in tier two. After being granted approval for fans by local authorities, the seats were snapped up in rapid time on Friday morning with VIP tickets priced at £1,000. In addition to a crowd being let into a boxing bout in the UK live for the first time in nine months, there could be some key figures in stands. All eyes will be on whether Fury attends. Eddie Hearn insisted last week that the ‘Gypsy King’ would be “doing his research and building the fight” if he attended. With Fury’s cousin Hughie on the undercard, it would surprise no one to see Britain’s other great heavyweight champion watching on.

Could a shock be produced?

Anthony Joshua was knocked down four times by Andy Ruiz Jr on his way to a shock defeat 18 months ago (Nick Potts/PA)