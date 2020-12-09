Ramona Petzelberger and Shania Hayles at the double in impressive Villa victory

Aston Villa beat Bristol City 4-0 in a bottom-of-the-table clash in the Women’s Super League with two goals apiece from Ramona Petzelberger and Shania Hayles.Villa’s second win of the season saw them move up to ninth place in the table, leaving Bristol in 12th and still searching for their first victory.Villa took the lead in the 42nd minute with only their fourth goal of the WSL season.Emma Follis claimed possession before breaking away and crossing for Petzelberger who slid in to nudge into the right corner from inside the six-yard box.Hayles made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, the 20-year-old forward running onto a long ball from Follis before managing to slot into the corner from a tight angle on the left of the 18-yard box.Villa cemented their lead in the 67th minute with a second goal from German forward Petzelberger. Hayles broke forward and crossed into the path of Petzelberger who scored a second goal which was much like her first, sliding in to tap into the bottom corner.Hayles scored her second in the 77th minute, turning on a pass from Follis to shoot into the bottom right corner.