Players show united front against racism as PSG dominate Istanbul Basaksehir

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee before the match

Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir sent a powerful anti-racism message before their rescheduled Champions League match at Parc des Princes as their players all took a knee.

The Group H fixture was halted on Tuesday night after 13 minutes, with both sets of players walking off the pitch 10 minutes later with the score at 0-0 after the fourth official, Romanian Sebastian Coltescu, was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant manager Pierre Webo.

Webo, who had been sent off amid the incident on Tuesday, was allowed to take his place on the away bench, with his red card suspended while UEFA investigates what happened.

The governing body has announced the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to look into the events and has said it will impose “appropriate sanctions” if the official is found guilty.

A new set of officials were in charge for Wednesday’s game, with Dutchman Danny Makkelie appointed as referee.

Both sets of players and the officials, who all took a knee around the centre circle during the Champions League anthem, wore “no to racism” t-shirts in the warm-up, while anti-racism banners were placed in the stands around the stadium.

The match restarted in the 13th minute with a free-kick to Basaksehir just inside their own half.

PSG, assured of qualification on Tuesday night after Manchester United’s defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany, reached the knock-out stages with a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

Neymar scored a hat-trick and Kylian Mbappe netted twice, with Mehmet Topal getting a consolation for the Turkish champions.

Neymar celebrates after scoring his hat-trick goal in Paris St Germain’s 5-1 win (Francois Mori/AP)

Two first-half goals from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach as the 13-time winners of the competition finished top of Group B.

Monchengladbach qualify as runners up after Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk contested a goalless draw at the San Siro.

Atletico Madrid are through after a 2-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg. Goals from Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco saw the Spanish side finish second in Group A behind holders Bayern Munich, who rounded off their group campaign with a 2-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Second-half goals from Niklas Sule and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting extended Bayern’s unbeaten run in the competition to 17 matches.

Liverpool sealed top spot in Group D with a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland as Mohamed Salah eclipsed Steven Gerrard as the Reds’ top scorer in the Champions League.

??? our all-time leading scorer in the @ChampionsLeague ??? Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King. ? pic.twitter.com/v3hWzApDOW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2020

The Egypt international struck after just 55 seconds but Alexander Scholz’s VAR-awarded 62nd-minute penalty denied Jurgen Klopp’s side victory.

Atalanta finished second in the group after Luis Muriel’s late strike gave the Serie A side a 1-0 win at Ajax, who had Ryan Gravenberch sent off shortly before the goal.

Second-half goals from Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling saw Group C winners Manchester City round off with a 2-0 home victory against Marseille.