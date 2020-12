Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fans flooded back into sports stadiums just in time to see England lift the Autumn Nations Cup and Harry Kane set a new goalscoring record.

Elsewhere, in the absence of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell suffered cruel luck in his bid for Formula One glory in Bahrain.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Harry Kane became the all-time leading goalscorer in north London derbies (Glyn Kirk/PA)

England beat France to lift the Autumn Nations Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool welcomed fans back to Anfield with a 4-0 thrashing of Wolves (Jon Super/PA)

Fans returned to the stands for the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Rangers stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League with 4-0 win at Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Mercedes debutant George Russell was denied victory by a puncture at the Sakhir Grand Prix (Tolga Bozoglu/AP)

England’s one-day international with South Africa was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the teams’ shared hotel (AP)

Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace thrashed West Brom 5-1 at the Hawthorns (Alex Livesey/PA)

Mohamed Elyounoussi hit a late equaliser but Celtic were held at home by St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ireland beat Scotland to take third place in the Autumn Nations Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win over Birmingham in the WSL (John Walton/PA)