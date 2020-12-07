John Terry turns 40 as Kevin Sinfield raises over £1m – Monday’s sporting social

"That's just what mates do, don't they? We look out for each other" – Kevin Sinfield.

Fundraising for @Rob7Burrow and @mndassoc has now reached an incredible £1.25 million!

➡️ #RunKevinRun: https://t.co/81HnTQPTiF pic.twitter.com/xXfS48XHya

— Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) December 7, 2020