5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Son Heung-min celebrates in front of the watching Tottenham fans

Fans were able to return to the Premier League for the first time since March while victories for Liverpool and Tottenham kept on the pressure at the top of the table.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key talking points from the Premier League this weekend.

The importance of fans

West Ham fans were the first in the to watch a Premier League match in action since March (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham fans were the first to watch their side live in the Premier League since March while with Liverpool also in tier two of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions, You’ll Never Walk Alone rang round Anfield for the first time since before the Reds were crowned Premier League champions in July. Spurs fans, meanwhile, greeted Son Heung-min’s stunner against Arsenal in the north London derby with a roar of delight.

Arsenal’s woes continue

Arsenal have endured their worst start to a season since 1981-82 (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Arsenal slipped to a fourth defeat in six games as they recorded their worst start to a campaign since 1981-82 to increase the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal enjoyed the majority of the ball but struggled to create anything clear-cut, a worrying trend for the club which has registered only 10 goals in the Premier League this season, of which three came on the opening day against newly-promoted Fulham.

Blades’ unwanted record

Sheffield United have had the worst ever start by any Premier League team (Nick Potts/PA)

Sheffield United have had the worst ever start by any Premier League team with one point from 11 matches. Chris Wilder was left frustrated again after his side slipped to a late defeat to Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy netting in the final minute at Bramall Lane as Leicester secured a 2-1 win. Elsewhere, fellow strugglers West Brom slumped to a heavy 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Kane and Son on top

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League (Neil Hall/PA)

Son and Harry Kane fired Tottenham back to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Arsenal. The pair again set up each other’s first-half goals, meaning they have now combined for 12 goals this season, as Spurs extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

United’s road warriors firing

? Ole: "We’ve done it too often now to be a coincidence, those comebacks. It’s in those boys and in this badge.” ????? ?????????. ? ? #MUFC#️⃣ #WHUMUN? #PL pic.twitter.com/GRYnOPPCVB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2020