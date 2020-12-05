Raheem Sterling enjoys victory over Fulham – Saturday’s sporting social

Manchester City v Fulham – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 5.

Football

Raheem Sterling enjoyed Manchester City’s win against Fulham.

How Christmas trees look on Tyneside.

The offside/VAR debate rumbles on.

Anything that makes it simpler and more credible . Nearest foot to goal another .. https://t.co/GSiHRQqfOM — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 5, 2020

Sonny is ready for Arsenal.

Theo is ready for Brighton.

The day’s football birthdays and anniversaries…

Enjoy your birthday as much as you enjoyed this goal, @rbarkley8! ? pic.twitter.com/vGb3aHrmuk — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 5, 2020

#OnThisDay in 1999… Steven Gerrard's ?????? first goal for us ?? pic.twitter.com/ffRNsWXbKe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 5, 2020

Happy anniversary, boss! ? Impossible to show them ???, but just a little snapshot of our favourite Ralph Hasenhüttl moments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWi5gzICO4 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 5, 2020

Sol Campbell went back through the archives.

Dominic Calvert-Lewis was on target for Everton.

James Milner was buzzing for the return of fans.

Won’t quite be this full tomorrow, but will be great to have fans back with us ?? #comeontheboys #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4ONK1qjFG6 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 5, 2020

Wayne Rooney was delighted to get his first win as Derby interim boss.

Massive 3 points today. Delighted for the players, staff and our fans. #dcfc pic.twitter.com/9tkLaVu6fD — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 5, 2020

Cricket

Sam Billings was backing Manchester United.

Win tonight we go to 3rd, 2 points off the top 2…! Come on lads ?? @ManUtd ?? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 5, 2020

Coach Colly gives some tips.

New video on the website. A typical circuit training session I’d do back in the day….not so easy now! https://t.co/bf9KMmqgS6 pic.twitter.com/c1S3KKpLS4 — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) December 5, 2020

Happy birthday Shikhar Dhawan, lots of love… Sachin.

Wish you a very happy birthday Shikhar! Have a great one. pic.twitter.com/TbcjlINyId — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 5, 2020

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield has two marathons left to run.

Why we do it ?? 5️⃣ down 2️⃣ to go. Thank you for your incredible support for our friend @Rob7Burrow pic.twitter.com/YjNnEJm137 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 5, 2020

Rugby World Cup winner Neil gave him his Back-ing.

Kevin Sinfield, an amazing challenge to run 7 marathons in 7 days all in under 4 hours to raise funds & awareness for @Rob7Burrow and @mndassoc ?????? ??? https://t.co/E92xxcPndS…Or Text MNDROB to 70085 to donate £7#RunKevinRun — Neil Back MBE (@NeilBack) December 5, 2020

As did Ricky Hatton.

Rob Burrow was graetful.

They say a picture speaks a thousand words….. pic.twitter.com/2Kua6TjdaT — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) December 5, 2020

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was keen to showcase the best bits from Friday night’s boxing.

Next up is the big one, Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev.

Formula One

He might be sitting this weekend out, but recovering Romain Grosjean made a visit to the Haas garage.

Amazing to see Romain sat back in the car this afternoon ❤️ ? x @RGrosjean #HaasF1 #SakhirGP pic.twitter.com/btMzksJVCl — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 5, 2020

Tennis

Subtle!

Me dropping Christmas present hints… ?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VYjSjJibys — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 5, 2020

Athletics

A retired Olympic champion STILL has the dedication to go for a run in the snow.

