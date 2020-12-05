Mako Vunipola ruled out of Autumn Nations Cup final

Vunipola sustained an injury against Wales last Saturday.

England have suffered a setback on the eve of their Autumn Nations Cup final against France after Mako Vunipola was ruled out by a calf problem.

Vunipola sustained the injury against Wales last Saturday and has been unable to recover in time for Sunday’s Twickenham showdown.

Ellis Genge is promoted from the bench into the starting XV, with Joe Marler filling the vacancy among the replacements.

Attack coach Simon Amor said: “Mako picked up an injury in last week’s game. We’ve given him every opportunity to recover for this one but unfortunately he hasn’t made it.”

Ellis Genge comes into the starting line-up
Ellis Genge comes into the starting line-up (David Rogers/PA)
