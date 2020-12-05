Brendan Rodgers not concerned by Leicester dip in form

Liverpool v Leicester City – Premier League – Anfield

Boss Brendan Rodgers has brushed off any concern about Leicester’s dip in form.

The Foxes go to Sheffield United on Sunday looking to end a winless run of four games.

Ahead of the weekend, just six points separate leaders Tottenham and Liverpool to Manchester City in eleventh.

The fourth placed Foxes have lost their last two Premier League matches, at Anfield and last Monday’s surprise 2-1 home defeat to Fulham, but Rodgers insisted the tight nature of the division gives him confidence.

He said: “It’s why you can never get too disappointed. You have to let go of anything which is negative very quickly and remain optimistic.

“That’s not to say everything is always great, it’s not, but you have to recover and get ready for your next game.

“The week just gone we played on Monday, didn’t have the best result but quickly had to get on for the next game on Thursday. We were back in the early hours of Friday and have to get ready for a tough game against Sheffield United.

“I have a really honest group of players who, when they do have mishaps, get together and are very honest in their reflection and move on to the next challenge.

“It (the winless run) is not something which concerns me but something we want to put right as quickly as we can.”

Leicester lost 1-0 to Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday, returning from a round trip of 3,200 miles for Sunday’s game at Bramall Lane.

Kasper Schmeichel, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy will return after being rested while Caglar Soyuncu will be assessed after coming off early in his comeback game after 10 matches out with a groin injury.

“There were challenges we were going to have to overcome, that increased level of travel was always going to be a real stretch,” added Rodgers.

“The players have been outstanding with how they have coped. We are disappointed with some of the results but not too much.