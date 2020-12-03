The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber

Arsenal v Rapid Vienna â UEFA Europa League â Group B â Emirates Stadium

As Arsenal’s players headed out for their pre-match warm up they were greeted by 2,000 supporters and a blast of Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’.

This was the first time fans have been able to watch a Premier League side in action since the first coronavirus lockdown saw last season grind to a halt in March.

It was only a small percentage of the Emirates Stadium’s capacity a Europa League dead rubber against Rapid Vienna, where Mikel Arteta rotated his entire team from the weekend’s Premier League game.

But it did not matter.

Ready for fans ✅ Ready for football ✅ ? Emirates Stadium #UEL pic.twitter.com/tvABPYBU0H — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 3, 2020

Spectators returned to lower-league venues a day earlier but this was a big moment for Arsenal and their fanbase.

A first-come-first-served ticketing system saw the website crash on Saturday morning but a lucky 2,000 were able to rejoice at the return.

It was clearly an attraction, former England cricketer Monty Panesar was outside to take it all in, despite not having a ticket.

“Football is all about you, the fans – we have missed you and we are so happy to be welcoming you back,” said Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a video played to the ones who were able to watch from the comfort of a stadium seat.

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi applaud returning fans (Adam Davy/PA)

“We hate Tottenham” was the first audible chant – even though singing was supposed to be restricted.

A kit clash meant Arsenal could not play in their traditional red, their blue away kit would be worn to welcome home the select bunch.