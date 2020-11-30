Wolves’ historic win at Arsenal overshadowed by Raul Jimenez injury

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Emirates Stadium

Wolves were eagerly awaiting the results of a scan on a head injury suffered by Raul Jimenez early on in their Premier League win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium was the first time Wolves had won against the Gunners away from home in 41 years – but the game was overshadowed by an early scare for Jimenez.

The Mexico forward was involved in a sickening clash of heads with David Luiz and was taken to hospital having received 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch.

While his team-mates were clearly shaken by the events, they rallied to win as Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence struck either side of a Gabriel Magalhaes header to earn a deserved victory.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez receives treatment after a clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz (Catherine Ivill/PA)

After the game Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Jimenez was conscious and responding to treatment – while Arsenal were left to defend leaving Luiz on until half-time.

Asked about his side’s reaction to the incident, Santo replied: “Amazing. I’m very proud today. This team showed heart today – a belief in the way they ran and worked was very good to see.”

Wolves confirmed on Twitter that the Mexico striker had undergone scans at a London hospital as Santo explained how he felt at the time the injury occurred.

“You start hearing code red. It’s serious,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was a bad moment for everybody. You see panic in their (medical staff) eyes and you start thinking how is he? We are worried.

“He is being assessed now. He is in good hands. It is serious, it was a big impact but he is aware.

? "We just hope and pray that he's going to be alright." ©️? pic.twitter.com/gkFvzfEz6T — Wolves (@Wolves) November 29, 2020

“If I am allowed (to visit him in hospital) I wish but as I said before he is in good hands, he is being taken care of.”

Luiz came off the better of the two after the fifth-minute clash but was bandaged up and bleeding.

He was replaced at half-time by Rob Holding and manager Mikel Arteta explained that Luiz had passed all the protocols to allow him to continue but that he was withdrawn at the interval as he “wasn’t comfortable heading the ball.”

The loss was Arsenal’s third Premier League defeat in a row and means their start to the season is the worst in 39 years.

The Gunners sit 14th on the table but – a year to the day since Unai Emery was sacked as head coach – Arteta insisted he is not worried about his own position.

“It’s something that the day I decided to be a coach I know that one day I will be sacked or leave the football club,” he added.

“I don’t know if it’s the day after I sign my contract, in a month’s time, a year’s time or six months’ time. I never worry about it.

“My only concern is to get the best out of the players, give the best possible service to the club and become better and better.