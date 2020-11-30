A marshal tries to extinguish the flames following Romain Grosjean's horror crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton’s latest victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix was overshadowed by a horror crash for Romain Grosjean in the opening moments of the race.

The French driver’s Haas car split in two and was engulfed in flames after slamming into the barriers but miraculously he escaped without serious injury.

In the Premier League, there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United while Wolves’ 2-1 success at Arsenal was overshadowed by a sickening head injury suffered by striker Raul Jimenez.

England celebrated victories in rugby union and cricket, and St Helens claimed a dramatic success in the Super League Grand Final.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Players show concern after a serious clash of heads between Wolves’ Raul Jimenez and David Luiz of Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

England fielder Tom Curran stretches to take the catch that dismissed South Africa’s Quinton De Kock during the tourists’ Twenty20 victory in Paarl (Halden Krog/AP)

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring Manchester United’s equaliser against Southampton (Mike Hewitt/PA)

England’s Joe Launchbury wins the line-out ball ahead of Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones during the Autumn Nations Cup match (David Davies/PA)

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy scores his side’s third goal in the 6-0 win over Burnley (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

James Graham, centre, celebrates St Helens winning the Betfred Super League Grand Final in dramatic fashion over Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio celebrates his side’s victory over Peterborough in the FA Cup second round (Joe Giddens/PA)

A fan touches a photo of Diego Maradona hanging on the gates of Napoli’s stadium (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Under-fire Celtic boss Neil Lennon puts his hand to his head during the Scottish League Cup loss to Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)