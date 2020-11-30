Gary Lineker hits landmark and Tyson Fury motivates – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 30.
Football
Gary Lineker reached a milestone birthday.
Raul Jimenez was sent the best wishes of his fellow Premier League players.
Bruno Fernandes reflected on a big win for Manchester United.
Formula One
Romain Grosjean gave a positive update from hospital following his frightening crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Felipe Massa paid tribute to medics and marshals as reaction to the incident continued.
Boxing
Tyson Fury delivered a motivational speech.
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton was enjoying preparations for this week’s European Tour event in Dubai.
Rugby League
Rob Burrow had a birthday message for his wife.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen celebrated his win at the Players Championship Finals.
American Football
Cam Newton was looking to create some Monday debate.