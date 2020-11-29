Peter Moore to act as advisor to Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Hollywood stars completed their takeover of the National League club earlier this month.

Wrexham Feature â National League
Wrexham Feature â National League

Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has revealed he will act as an advisor to new Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hollywood stars completed their takeover of the National League club earlier this month after winning the approval of its Supporters’ Trust.

Moore tweeted: “I’ll provide help as an advisor to the club that gave me so many great moments in the historic seasons of the 70’s, and to the community in which I lived before leaving for the US…not be as an employee or in a full-time capacity, but just as someone that wants to give back.”

Moore, who has family connections in the north Wales town, joined Liverpool in June 2017 before relinquishing the role in August.

He has previously fulfilled executive roles with Reebok, Sega, Microsoft and EA Sports.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News