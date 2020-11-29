Bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr ends in a draw

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have fought to an unofficial draw as they turned back the clock in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, who has not boxed professionally for 15 years, shed an impressive six stones for the eight-round contest at the Staples Centre.

Jones, 51, struck his opponent with a straight left to the nose towards the end of the sixth round while Tyson connected with Jones’s body and head multiple times, with both fighters struggling for breath by the third round, in an event which raised money for various charities.

Jones, considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history, said afterwards Tyson’s body shots “definitely took a toll”.

“It’s something to take the punches that Mike throws. I’m cool with a draw. Maybe we can do it again,” the slightly younger man said.

The lack of scoring led to claims from many observers, including fight promoter Frank Warren, that it was a meaningless sparring session between two past-it warriors.

On the undercard YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round with an overhand right, while former dual-weight world champion Badou Jack comprehensively pounded previously unbeaten cruiserweight Blake McKernan.

The most entertainment, however, arguably came from the performers between bouts, who included Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg.