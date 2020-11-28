Memorable managerial rants after Jurgen Klopp hits out over fixtures

Kevin Keegan, Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson, l-r,

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made an impassioned speech on the scheduling of Premier League fixtures after his side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Brighton in Saturday’s 12:30pm kick-off slot.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other rants delivered by Premier League managers over the years.

Keegan would “love it”

24 years ago today, Kevin Keegan gave one of the most famous post-match interviews of the Premier League era. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 29, 2020

Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan reacted angrily to Sir Alex Ferguson’s mind games in the closing stages of the season during May 1996. With Manchester United requiring only a draw in their final game to clinch the title, Keegan raged: “We have not resorted to that. I’ll tell you now because he’ll be watching this – we’re still fighting for this title and he’s still got to go to Middlesbrough and get something. I’d love it if we beat them. Love it.”

Joe blows like a volcano

Interim Newcastle boss Joe Kinnear lost his cool with journalists (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Just four days after being appointed as Newcastle’s interim manager in October 2008, Joe Kinnear hit the headlines after a press conference in which he swore 52 times whilst criticising the media for saying he failed to turn up for training on his first day in charge. Kinnear said to one journalist: “You are out of order. Absolutely f****** out of order. If you do it again, I am telling you you can f*** off and go to another ground.”

Big Ron hits back at “silly machines”

Ron Atkinson hit out during a live post-match television (Rui Vieira/PA)

During March 1996, Coventry manager Ron Atkinson reacted furiously to claims by Sky Sports interviewers Andy Gray and Richard Keys that he could not save the club from relegation. The former Manchester United boss cut off the interview and threw his headphones at a producer after saying: “You can sit there and play with all your silly machines. If the boys play badly I’ll whip ’em, but I ain’t whipping them for that. Thanks lads, goodnight.”

Fergie: I wouldn’t sell Real a virus

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson hit out at Real Madrid over their interest in star man Cristiano Ronaldo, right (Martin Rickett/PA)

In December 2008, Real Madrid director Pedro Trapote claimed the Spanish giants had an agreement in place to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, much to the anger of the Manchester United boss. “Do you think I would enter into a contract with that mob?” Sir Alex Ferguson said. “No chance. I would not sell them a virus. That is a ‘no’ by the way. There is no agreement whatsoever between the clubs.” Ronaldo did later move to Madrid.

Rafa sets out the facts

During January 2009, Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez launched an astonishing attack on his Manchester United counterpart Ferguson. The Spaniard claimed United boss Ferguson was “the only manager who will not be punished” for outspoken attacks on referees. Benitez claimed: “We had a meeting in Manchester with managers and the Football Association about the respect campaign. And I was very clear, forget the campaign because Mr Ferguson was killing the referees, killing Mr (Martin) Atkinson, killing Mr (Keith) Hackett.” He added: “We need to know that I am talking about facts, not my impression. There are things that everyone can see every single week.”

Wenger irked by “wrong information”

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was irritated by reports over a new contract offer (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger turned on his critics in the media ahead of the Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich and in the wake of an FA Cup defeat by Blackburn during February 2013. After a report that he was in talks over a new contract, Wenger said: “That is the wrong information and I work for 16 years in England and I think I deserve a bit more credit than wrong information that has only one intention: to harm. Why does (the contract story) just come out when we lose a big game? You think I am so naive that I don’t see what is behind that? You think I am a complete idiot? The lie is targeted to hurt.”

Wenger and Mourinho trade blows

There was little love lost between Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, right, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger when they went head-to-head in the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

In February 2014, then Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho had described Wenger as a “specialist in failure” after the Frenchman claimed that other Premier League bosses were playing down their title chances because they “fear to fail”. It was not the first time the pair clashed as in 2005, Mourinho responded to Wenger’s criticism of Chelsea’s transfer policy by saying: “I think he is one of these people who is a voyeur. He likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks, speaks, speaks about Chelsea.”

Mourinho’s monologue