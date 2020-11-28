Liverpool at Premier League summit after Brighton draw marked by VAR controversy

Pascal Gross' late penalty earned Brighton a point

Liverpool edged back to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday but their 1-1 draw at Brighton was marked by controversy over VAR and the post-match frustrations of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Brighton’s Pascal Gross levelled from the penalty spot in stoppage time, cancelling out Diogo Jota’s goal on the hour mark.

Neal Maupay had already missed one penalty for Brighton when Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot following a review late on, having decided Andy Robertson made sufficient contact on Danny Welbeck.

It’s “clear and obvious” we need a serious discussion about VAR. Sure I’m not alone in feeling like they are falling out of love with the game in its current state. pic.twitter.com/5FGgLtqbHs — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 28, 2020

Liverpool had two goals ruled out for offside thanks to the interventions of VAR, with captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner leading the complaints after the game.

Milner had hobbled off late on with another muscular injury, prompting an angry Klopp to once again fume at being made to play a lunchtime kick-off following midweek European action, while also complaining about the decision to only allow three substitutions this season.

Liverpool nudged one point clear of Tottenham at the top, but know that they will be second once again come Sunday evening whatever the outcome of the match between second-placed Spurs and third-placed Chelsea.

Manchester City put their goalscoring troubles behind them as the visit of Burnley ended in its customary fashion – a 5-0 win to Pep Guardiola’s side.

It was the fourth time in a row that City have beaten Burnley 5-0 at home in the league, though this one came with a difference as Riyad Mahrez netted his first hat-trick in City colours.

There was also a first Premier League goal for Ferran Torres, with Benjamin Mendy also on the scoresheet.

Raphinha’s first Premier League goal handed Leeds a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park as Everton lost for a fourth time in five games, making their early season momentum an increasingly-distant memory.

Great performance from the boys tonight! Buzzing for Raphinha first of many bro! ?Another clean sheet thanks to @MeslierIllan ⛔️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/RmE9lYLmyK — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) November 28, 2020

Everton had a first-half goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out for offside, with Raphinha securing the points 11 minutes from time.

Conor Gallagher’s early goal was enough to give West Brom a crucial victory over Sheffield United in the battle at the bottom.