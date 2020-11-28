From Hamilton to Housby, 5 final flourishes to match Welsby’s magic moment

St Helens Jack Welsby (top left) celebrates scoring the winning try

St Helens clinched the Betfred Super League Grand Final title with an 8-4 victory over arch rivals Wigan following Jack Welsby’s dramatic last-second try.

The thrilling end to the action at the KCOM in Hull will be remembered in the sport for some time, and sparked wild scenes of celebration in the St Helens camp, including from famous fan Jonny Vegas.

I am still ringing family & friends in delitious shock. What a clash, what a phenomenal display of @SuperLeague at its greatest. So evenly matched & dedicated to outstanding defence in the face of constant offensive onslaught. @Saints1890 @WiganWarriorsRL you both done us proud https://t.co/bK9TVbAHVF pic.twitter.com/V3GjUeUPss — Johnny Vegas (@JohnnyVegasReal) November 28, 2020

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five other thrilling finales across the world of sport.

Champions League final, 1999

Manchester United’s players mob match-winner Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manchester United snatched victory over Bayern Munich following injury-time goals from substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Trailing for 85 minutes at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side came back from the brink to win 2-1 and clinch an unprecedented treble of Premier League, FA Cup and European Cup.

Rugby World Cup final, 2003

Jonny Wilkinson kicked England to a maiden World Cup success (David Davies/PA)

England won the Rugby World Cup thanks a breathtaking Jonny Wilkinson drop goal just 26 seconds from the end of a thrilling 20-17 extra-time victory over hosts Australia in Sydney. Millions watched around the world as captain Martin Johnson became the first player to lead a northern hemisphere side to the world title.

Brazilian Grand Prix, 2008

British driver Lewis Hamilton secured the first of his seven world titles in dramatic fashion (Rui Vieira/PA)

Lewis Hamilton was overwhelmed by emotion after capturing his maiden world championship by a single point after a sensational climax at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix. The British driver accelerated out of the final corner to pass Timo Glock and snatch the drivers’ crown from Felipe Massa, who took the chequered flag ahead of him.

Commonwealth Games netball final, 2018

Helen Housby snatched a famous win for England’s netballers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s netballers shocked favourites Australia to secure the greatest result in their history and win their first Commonwealth Games gold medal. Helen Housby scored in the final second as England overturned a four-point deficit in the final quarter to claim a dramatic 52-51 victory in front of a stunned home crowd.

Cricket World Cup final, 2019

England won the 2019 World Cup by the slimmest of margins after Jos Buttler ran out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (Nick Potts/PA)