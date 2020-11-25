Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on shortlist for FIFA men’s coach of the year award

Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been named on the five-man shortlist for FIFA men’s coach of the year.

World football’s governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards, with the winners set to be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17.

Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best FIFA men’s coach, having led Leeds to the Championship title to end their long Premier League absence.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui are also in consideration after winning the Champions League and Europa League respectively, along with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane after their domestic title triumphs.

Future England manager Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women’s coach award along with Emma Hayes, who has three of her Chelsea players shortlisted for women’s player of the year.

Ji So-yun, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are joined on the shortlist by Manchester City’s England international Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.

Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea are nominated for The Best FIFA women’s goalkeeper, with Alisson Becker the only Premier League stopper to be shortlisted for the men’s equivalent.

There are four Liverpool players in the running for The Best FIFA men’s player accolade, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is also among the nominees along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

The Puskas Award for 2020’s best goal includes Tottenham forward Son Heung-min’s superb solo effort against Burnley last December.