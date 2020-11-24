Ollie Lawrence ruled out of England’s Autumn Nations Cup showdown with Wales

Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out against Wales

England will finish their Autumn Nations Cup pool campaign without Ollie Lawrence after the Worcester centre was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Wales because of a hip injury.

Lawrence played 69 minutes of last weekend’s 18-7 victory over Ireland but he has since been troubled by the issue to his joint and he has been rested for the climax to Group A.

The 21-year completed his debut in the Six Nations title-clinching win against Italy at the start of the autumn and has made successive starts at outside centre since.

Squad update | Eddie has retained 25 players in camp for Saturday's match against Wales. @OLawrence1 has been rested for the game with a hip issue. Find out more ⤵️ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 24, 2020

Lawrence has made an encouraging start to his international career and was given his most prominent role yet when Ireland were toppled at Twickenham.

In the injury-enforced absence of Manu Tuilagi, England have been looking to Lawrence to make hard yards in midfield but the experiment will come to a half in Llanelli.

“Ollie has a little niggle around his abductor and hip area, nothing major but it is a niggle that is concerning him,” defence coach John Mitchell said.