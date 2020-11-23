Sporting weekend in pictures

Nitto ATP Finals – Day Eight – The O2 Arena

Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he became the final winner of the Nitto ATP Finals at London’s O2 Arena.

The Russian extended his perfect record of not having lost a match all week as he rallied from a set down to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defied their growing injury list to extend their unbeaten home run to a record 64 games with an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester, moving them level with leaders Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s side took top spot with a 2-0 win over Manchester City, dampening the mood for Pep Guardiola after he signed a new contract with the club on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of this weekend’s sporting highlights in pictures.

Daniil Medvedev won the last ATP Finals to be played at London’s O2 Arena (John Walton/PA)

Roberto Firmino celebrates Liverpool’s third of the evening as they beat Leicester 3-0 (Peter Powell/PA)

Giovani Lo Celso, centre, celebrates with his teammates after putting Tottenham 2-0 up (Clive Rose/PA)

Jonny May scored twice as England beat Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 win over Georgia (David Davies/PA)

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United slipped to an eighth defeat in nine as they were beaten by West Ham at Bramall Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)

St Helens beat Catalans Dragons to book a Grand Final place (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rangers beat Aberdeen 4-0 to move 11 points clear in the Scottish Premiership (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wayne Rooney, part of the interim coaching quartet at Derby, played in their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday (Simon Galloway/PA)

Bristol De Mai, ridden by Daryl Jacob, left Lostintranslation behind to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock (Mike Egerton/PA)