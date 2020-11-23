QandA: What does latest Government announcement mean for sport?

Prime Minister’s Questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a lifting of lockdown restrictions from December 2 which will see some fans allowed to return to elite sporting events and the resumption of grassroots sport.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the announcement means for sport.

What did the Prime Minister say?

Among the measures announced in his winter plan, Boris Johnson said: “Spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing, providing more consistency with indoor performances in theatres and concert halls.”

How many fans will be allowed into football or rugby stadiums, for example?

COVID WINTER PLAN Sports fans back in stadia from 2nd Dec 4️⃣K or 50% of capacity in Tier 1 2️⃣K or 50% of capacity in Tier 2 A big step forward for fans as we work towards fuller capacities Thanks to pilot hosts & fans for showing this can be done safely@HuddlestonNigel pic.twitter.com/YKJnc7JAx0 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 23, 2020

According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, a maximum of 4,000 fans – or 50 per cent of capacity – will initially be allowed in outdoor stadiums and venues in lower transmission areas, or tier one, and a maximum of 2,000 will be admitted in tier two regions. But elite sport in tier three locations will continue behind closed doors.

What about indoor sport?

Indoor sporting events in tiers one and two locations will be able to host a maximum of 1,000 fans, or 50 per cent of stadium capacity, which ever is lower. Snooker and darts could be among the early beneficiaries.

Can I play sport again?

COVID WINTER PLAN Grassroots sport back on to help the nation stay fit & healthy ? Gyms open & amateur sport back on in all areas? Kids team sport open in all areas? Some mitigations for high contact sports & adults sport indoors@Sport_England @HuddlestonNigel pic.twitter.com/GzOrrIsu7v — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 23, 2020