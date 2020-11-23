Dele Alli’s dressing room delight and birthday wishes – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 23.
Football
What a catch from Dele Alli!
Diogo Jota reflected on a big win for Liverpool.
Leicester and Norwich sent birthday greetings to James Maddison.
Frank Worthington turned 72.
Alan Mullery celebrated his 79th birthday.
Stuart Dallas was proud at reaching a Leeds milestone.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn penned an open letter to the UK Government.
Tyson Fury was keen to start the week on a positive note.
Cricket
Two fast bowling greats.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was pleased to see golf return after today’s announcement by the Prime Minister.