Dele Alli’s dressing room delight and birthday wishes – Monday’s sporting social

Tottenham midfielder Alli made a stunning catch while playing cricket in the dressing room.

Dele Alli, right, enjoyed his catch

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 23.

Football

What a catch from Dele Alli!

Diogo Jota reflected on a big win for Liverpool.

Leicester and Norwich sent birthday greetings to James Maddison.

Frank Worthington turned 72.

Alan Mullery celebrated his 79th birthday.

Stuart Dallas was proud at reaching a Leeds milestone.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn penned an open letter to the UK Government.

Tyson Fury was keen to start the week on a positive note.

Cricket

Two fast bowling greats.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was pleased to see golf return after today’s announcement by the Prime Minister.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

