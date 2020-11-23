Bright Osayi-Samuel expected to start again for QPR against Rotherham

Millers boss Paul Warne poised to make changes for west London clash.

Mark Warburton
Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to keep his place in the QPR line-up for the visit of Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

Osayi-Samuel lasted 69 minutes as he returned from a groin problem in the 1-1 draw against Watford, with boss Mark Warburton revealing his substitution was a precautionary measure.

QPR are expected to without Rob Dickie for a second consecutive game after the defender rolled his ankle in training.

George Thomas is unlikely to be risked as he continues his comeback from a thigh problem, while Luke Amos is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is set to make changes in the wake of his side’s 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

Warne was impressed with the way his side rallied after four substitutions, with left-back Trevor Clarke singled out for special praise.

Jamal Blackman will keep his place in goal after Warne confirmed the on-loan Chelsea man as his permanent number one over Viktor Johansson.

Defenders Joe Mattock (calf and hamstring) and Billy Jones (knee) remain doubtful, while Kieran Sadlier (ankle), Shaun MacDonald (leg), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Clark Robertson (foot) are all out.

