Bright Osayi-Samuel expected to start again for QPR against Rotherham

Mark Warburton

Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to keep his place in the QPR line-up for the visit of Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

Osayi-Samuel lasted 69 minutes as he returned from a groin problem in the 1-1 draw against Watford, with boss Mark Warburton revealing his substitution was a precautionary measure.

QPR are expected to without Rob Dickie for a second consecutive game after the defender rolled his ankle in training.

George Thomas is unlikely to be risked as he continues his comeback from a thigh problem, while Luke Amos is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is set to make changes in the wake of his side’s 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

Warne was impressed with the way his side rallied after four substitutions, with left-back Trevor Clarke singled out for special praise.

Jamal Blackman will keep his place in goal after Warne confirmed the on-loan Chelsea man as his permanent number one over Viktor Johansson.