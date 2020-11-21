Chelsea hit the Premier League summit with victory at Newcastle

Tammy Abraham was on target with Chelsea's second goal

Chelsea extended their scintillating recent form with a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle at St James’ Park to move top of the table, for a few hours at least.

Timo Werner shrugged off his international embarrassment to inspire – four days after featuring in Germany’s humiliating 6-0 Nations League defeat to Spain – as Chelsea made it five straight wins in all competitions against Steve Bruce’s strugglers.

A 10th-minute own goal by Federico Fernandes helped the visitors on their way before Werner’s brilliant solo charge in the 68th minute cued up the simplest of opportunities for Tammy Abraham to effectively seal victory.