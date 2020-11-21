Chelsea hit the Premier League summit with victory at Newcastle

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Federico Fernandes helped the Blues on their way before Tammy Abraham sealed victory.

Tammy Abraham was on target with Chelsea's second goal
Tammy Abraham was on target with Chelsea's second goal

Chelsea extended their scintillating recent form with a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle at St James’ Park to move top of the table, for a few hours at least.

Timo Werner shrugged off his international embarrassment to inspire – four days after featuring in Germany’s humiliating 6-0 Nations League defeat to Spain – as Chelsea made it five straight wins in all competitions against Steve Bruce’s strugglers.

A 10th-minute own goal by Federico Fernandes helped the visitors on their way before Werner’s brilliant solo charge in the 68th minute cued up the simplest of opportunities for Tammy Abraham to effectively seal victory.

Sean Longstaff’s stunning 30-yard drive which rattled the woodwork proved the only real positive for the home side, who simply struggled to match Frank Lampard’s confident side for much of the afternoon.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News