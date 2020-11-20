Mikel Arteta insists there is ‘no problem’ between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had plenty to contend with after the international break.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta played down a reported training ground spat during the international break but revealed he has spoken to Willian after the forward was pictured in Dubai.

Reports suggested David Luiz and Dani Ceballos had been involved in a physical alteration following an argument after an inter-squad training match during the international break.

While it was claimed Luiz had drawn blood from Ceballos during the exchange, Arteta said the incident was not unlike any other training ground disagreement.

Asked what happened with Luiz and Ceballos, Arteta replied: “Nothing.

David Luiz was accused of being involved in a bust-up with team-mate Dani Ceballos. (Adam Davy/PA)

“Training is very competitive and issues happen a lot of times. Those things get resolved immediately within the team and there is not much to say.

“There is no problem at all (between the two players).”

After the story broke on Thursday night, Ceballos took to Twitter to deny the claims – simply retweeting the article below the word: “FAKE”.

It is not the first time the Spain international, on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, has been involved in an alteration with a team-mate.

Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah celebrated together in a show of unity following their own altercation earlier in the season. (Will Oliver/PA)

He was caught on camera having a disagreement with Eddie Nketiah as the two substitutes warmed up ahead of Arsenal’s win at Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Arteta may have been keen to brush aside any talk of a damaging altercation at the training ground but admitted another incident during the international break required his attention.

Brazil forward Willian’s trip to Dubai came to light after a photograph of the 32-year-old appeared on Instagram.

Again, Arteta would not be drawn into discussing the issue at length but – with current government Covid guidelines restricting all international travel “except in limited circumstances” – the Gunners boss confirmed he had spoken to Willian.

“I don’t confirm anything, that only it is an issue that has been resolved, explained and let’s move on,” he said.

Arteta revealed he spoke to Willian following a trip to Dubai during the international break. (Will Oilver/PA)

“Whatever happens internally with any issues, or things that we don’t expect, always we will try them internally. That has been dealt with and explained, and we move on.”

Arteta would not reveal if Willian would be in the squad for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Leeds – but he did stress that there were other factors to be considered.

“We had a conversation and I explained what I was expecting,” added Arteta.

“There are a lot of personal factors at the moment and as well from our side we need to be in their shoes.

“A lot of players are having different issues, like any public person out there, and sometimes they make decisions based on the needs or the moment or what people are expecting from them.

“Whether they are right or wrong, after obviously it is a thing we have to discuss. But, again, it has been dealt in the right way and let’s move on.”

Arteta also saw his captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have to spend the night sleeping on an airport floor after the Gabon squad had trouble getting into Gambia ahead of an African Nations Cup qualifier.

The extra headaches will not have been welcomed by Arteta, with both Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac testing positive for Covid-19 during a hectic international break.