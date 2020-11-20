Jean-Philippe Gbamin edging towards Everton comeback after injury nightmare

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is closing on a return after more than a year on the sidelines

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s injury nightmare is coming to an end as he closes in on a return to training.

The Ivory Coast international has endured a miserable start to his career at Goodison Park since his £25million move from Mainz in August last year.

Gbamin managed just 135 minutes in Everton’s first two matches of last season before sustaining a thigh injury which required two operations after the first surgery was unsuccessful.

He resumed light training in May only to rupture an Achilles tendon in training, which resulted in yet another trip to the surgeon, but he is edging towards a comeback.

“He is in the last part of his recovery and will be ready in two or three weeks to train and play,” said manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has also been boosted by the news other midfielders Fabian Delph and Allan are fit.

Everton’s South American quartet of Yerry Mina, James Rodriguez, Allan and Richarlison all returned from international duty Covid-free.