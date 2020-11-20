Five subs not a solution to congested fixture schedule, insists Wolves boss Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo has bemoaned his side's busy schedule

Nuno Espirito Santo says the current fixture schedule is a “big problem” – but continues to maintain that the prospective introduction of five substitutes is not the way to address the issue.

The Wolves boss has barely started preparing his side for Monday’s Premier League clash with Southampton following his players’ respective returns from international duty and associated coronavirus protocols.

But despite the unceasing schedule taking its toll, and this week’s news that the EFL is to increase the quota of substitutes, Nuno is refusing to budge in his belief that the top flight should not follow suit.

He said: “It is always a delicate moment when you return after the break, and this tells us that there is a big problem with the scheduling of fixtures – all these things are being discussed and can be improved.

“The calendar is tough for everybody. We always work the details into our minds knowing that every aspect is important – it is a question of trying to make your time with the players as useful as possible.

“It is clear the fixture calendar and the schedule are our biggest worries – it’s not about the substitutes, it’s about the schedule, and this is the problem solved.

“I don’t see a direct situation with the substitutes. When a player has issues the best way is not to play him, and this way you can protect him. So he has to be with rotation, not substitution.”